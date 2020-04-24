Veterans in Dakota County who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for grant programs offered by the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs:
• $1,000 through the Disaster Relief Grant for the economic impact of COVID-19, such as a lost job or income. This grant is paid directly to the veteran.
• $3,000 through the Special Needs Grant to help veterans or their surviving spouse to help pay bills such as mortgage or utilities. This grant is paid directly to the vendor.
To qualify, you must be a veteran or the surviving spouse of a veteran (who has not remarried) and a Minnesota resident. You must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
Qualifying veterans can apply for one or both grants. To apply, contact Dakota County Veterans Services at 651-554-5601.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.