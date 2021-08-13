Mary Lindert was the grand prize winner in the Rosemount Area Senior Rosemount Leprechaun Days button sales drawing. She won a $100 gift card from First State Bank of Rosemount and a swag bag full of gift items from the bank. Bob Thielman won the runner-up prize, two tickets to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater from Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.