Mary Lindert was the grand prize winner in the Rosemount Area Senior Rosemount Leprechaun Days button sales drawing. She won a $100 gift card from First State Bank of Rosemount and a swag bag full of gift items from the bank. Bob Thielman won the runner-up prize, two tickets to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater from Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune.

