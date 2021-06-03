Lakeville South and Lakeville North high schools will have their graduation ceremonies at 5 and 8 p.m., respectively, Thursday, June 10, at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.
While the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ceremonies online in 2020, there will still be some precautions taken for the in-person ceremony.
Students are asked to limit their guest count to eight, and masks are required of all participants and attendees.
The ceremony will include traditional features like speeches, music, singing and the handing out of diplomas.
One change is that the graduates will be dismissed by row after the ceremony, and they are encouraged to meet their families outside the venue for pictures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.