The Rosemount High School class of 2021 came together for its graduation commencement, Saturday, June 5, at the school’s football stadium, which also hosted Apple Valley High School’s graduation earlier in the day. According to the school, about 620 seniors graduated from this year’s class. Graduate Sanya Bains and teacher Steven Albaugh offered remarks. Attendees also heard musical selections performed by the Rosemount High School Concert Choir.
Graduating the Rosemount High School Irish way
