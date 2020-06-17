Family: Parents: Robert and Jerri Neddermeyer; sibling: Felix Neddermeyer
City of residence: Eagan
Involvements during high school: I have participated in marching band, jazz, pit orchestra, mock trial, prom committee and graduation site council through school. I have also volunteered within the Eagan art community, particularly with the organization Art Works Eagan.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation, I will be studying biomedical engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I have always been interested in the field of medicine. Over the years, my interest in medicine has combined with my enjoyment and proficiency in science and math, and biomedical engineering clearly fits into the intersection of those interests. Biomedical engineering seeks to solve medical problems with new or more effective devices and systems, which results in a tangible improvement to human health.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
My band director, Mr. Pasquerella, was a mentor in many ways. He is an excellent director and musician who has taught me a great deal. The band department as a whole is fantastic and there are abundant opportunities. He jokingly told me once that I would scare many men, which is my primary aspiration in life. I like that he can joke with students while teaching them, and his sense of humor resonates with me.
What has been the most difficult part about the past two months not having school?
The toughest thing during the past two months has been my anxiety. The change from any form of normal functions has been stressful. I have felt like a skin suit of angry bees who are all learning to play maracas rather than a human. The changes have been key to keeping everyone safe though, so even though it’s really anxiety provoking, it is better than if there had been no change.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
My family has been engaging in a lot of family activities. We’ve eaten dinner and lunch together every day and improved our “film education,” as my father puts it. With the excess time I have, I have spent a lot of time with the dog on walks and such. Additionally, I tried to train chickens to be better chickens, although that experiment failed.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
My favorite times in high school revolved around marching band. I grew up on the marching band field that my mother directed and I am so fortunate that District 196 has such good marching band programs. I love the effort each rehearsal required and the constant progression. My favorite show was the final show of the season at Youth in Music. It was a strong finish to an amazing season.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Live your life with some exuberance. Find something that makes you happy and engage in it to the fullest of your ability. Eventually, there will be a last time, and it will feel a million times better if you’ve given it your all. Furthermore, there may be something that causes your last time to be sooner than anticipated. That’ll be sad, but there will be the consolation that you always gave it your all.
