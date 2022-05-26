1) List your top five activities/interests: Hiking, traveling, reading, climbing, science
2) What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to go to the University of Maine to study marine science with a concentration in marine biology.
3) Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I chose this direction of study because I’ve always enjoyed being near and learning more about the ocean, and there is still so much more that can be discovered.
4) Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? If so, how did they help you?
A challenge I have faced is perfectionism. For high school students, perfection is a common goal for many and I was no different. It took me years to listen to the advice of others that ultimately how I did on my most recent test or project would not affect me as much as I thought it would. My friends, family, and teachers showed me the benefits to trusting the process and not stressing over small things. I am sincerely grateful for that.
5) What was your favorite class or activity? Why?
My favorite class was my sophomore year biology class where I started to understand exactly what it was I wanted to do with my life. I loved learning about the natural world and the biology of everything. I felt that with all the new things I would learn in high school to college could be used to make a difference in the environment and the education of others on topics like climate change and conservation.
6) What are some of the most important skills and/or attributes you acquired during high school? How will these help you in your future endeavors?
The most valuable skill I learned from high school is that of working with other people. I didn’t necessarily get this from the typical group project but instead when I got my first job. I learned the benefits of finding compromises and maintaining a generally bright attitude, especially when dealing with particularly difficult people. This truly did help when I needed help from teachers or my classmates. It is a skill I believe will be a long-term asset and I would suggest to any one in their teenage years to learn how to deal with even the toughest situations with a smile.
8) What advice would you give to younger students?
My advice to younger students is don’t be afraid to get your hands a little dirty. Work hard and experience life, because trust me it is more worth it to see the possibilities that life offers rather than spending your time stressed over your upcoming algebra test. Try hard in school, yes, but focus on making yourself into who you want to become, not an image that your parents, friends, or social media has for you. Most importantly, enjoy your time in high school, take the successes with the failures, and really soak it in because it goes by faster than you’d think.
