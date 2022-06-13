Family: mother, Stephanie Scheffler; father, Jeff Scheffler; sister, Alissa Scheffler, 19
List your top five activities/interests: Acting, singing, swimming, volleyball, Student Council
What are your plans after graduation?
I am attending Luther College. At the moment, I am undecided but have interests in studying theater and history.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I have always been interested in acting ever since I was a child. It’s one of those things that always brought me joy. Being on stage and performing feels like home to me. I have also always been drawn to the history side of things. I think the insight history gives for the future is beyond intriguing, and it’s interesting to learn about how people in the past handled things. Since kindergarten, I remember running into the library every summer, grabbing tons of nonfiction books, and having a blast reading.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? If so, how did they help you?
I have had some difficult times in high school, which forced me to grow in many aspects of my life. Richard Ringeisen, my high school swim coach since ninth grade, has been with me through all of it, especially this year. He taught me what a leader should look like and showed me the importance of treating others kindly even when they don’t treat you that way. Coach Ring helped guide me into the man I am today, and I couldn’t be more thankful. Thank you, Coach.
What was your favorite class or activity? Why?
My favorite activity growing up has been Scouting. While becoming an Eagle Scout, I have learned many lifelong lessons, made some of my best friends, and learned to be a servant leader. The people you meet in Scouts have got to be some of the kindest and most thoughtful you’ll ever meet. I have nothing but praise for the BSA for my experience as a Scout. If you are reading this and are interested in joining, I strongly encourage you to do so.
P.S. Thanks for everything, Scoutmasters St. Onge and Shannon!
What are some of the most important skills and/or attributes you acquired during high school? How will these help you in your future endeavors?
In high school and life, things don’t always go your way. No matter how hard you work and how much you deserve something, you don’t always get that starting spot or leading role. Even when things don’t go my way, I learned to be proud of what I have done and continue to work hard for myself. It’s easy to get down on yourself, feeling that you’re not good enough, but it’s important to remember a “starting spot” or “leading role” doesn’t define you; your character does.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Do something because you want to, not because you think you should, whether for college or for your friends. I spent a lot of time in my life doing activities because I felt colleges would like them or because I thought it would make people like me. Trust me, you will be much happier and way less stressed if you do something you enjoy versus because you think you should.
