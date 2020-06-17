Family: Kowsar Abdirahman (mother) Abdi Moalin (father, deceased) sisters Jihan Ali, Osob Ali, Filsan Ali, Farah Ali, Bilan Ali, Badra Ali, Dekha Ali, Sumaya Ali, Huda Ali and brother Ali Ali
City of residence: Apple Valley
Involvements during high school: Founder of Apple Valley High School’s Black Student Union; member of the AVID Program since 2017; member of AVID Leadership since 2018; member of Apple Valley Interact Club since 2018 and currently president, member of speech team since 2019; volunteered at Mary’s Place Shelter in Minneapolis, owned by Mary Jo Copeland.
What are your plans after graduation?
I am planning on following my siblings’ helpful advice and getting my general courses done at Normandale Community College and am hoping to pursue a career in nursing.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
Growing up my father always wanted his daughters to do something where we would flourish and our knowledge would be appreciated; he wanted us to pursue careers we are truly passionate about. Three of my sisters are currently pursuing careers in health care and one of them is finishing her clinicals in Chicago. I have thought about many different careers, but it wasn’t until recently I realized nursing is what I truly wanted to do. I would like to pursue a career where I get to help people and make a difference in their lives. I would also like to lessen the amount of black women and men in some parts of the country who are not listened to when it comes to their pain and are not taken seriously enough to receive proper anesthesia and medication.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
One mentor outside of my family that helped me a lot was Nathan Fritz. He was my sophomore year AVID teacher and 11th-grade world history teacher. Mr. Fritz made me realize it doesn’t matter what others think of me and always guided me in the right direction when I was losing my way. He has been there for me in countless situations where I felt helpless and alone and will forever be someone I hold near and dear to my heart.
What is the most difficult part about the past two months not having school?
The most difficult thing to me has to be not being able to tell the teachers I’ve been with for the past four years how much I love and appreciate them in person. I would give anything to be able to go back and tell my teachers how much they changed me for the better and how much I am going to miss them. Another difficult thing would have to be sitting at home and seeing the countless African American men who are being killed by police in this country. It’s 2020 and these events have shaken me to my core. I have brothers and nephews and I’m very scared for them at this time. I am a graduating senior but it’s been hard for me to think about graduation when I see the videos of these black people being mistreated and witnessing some of my white and non black peers stay silent. I find myself struggling to fall asleep at night because of the millions of thoughts running through my head about the things that can be done and actions that can be taken to keep our boys safe.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
My family and I have been spending a lot of time together, we have been trying to lessen our screen time and have meaningful conversations with each other. My friends and I make an effort to check in on each other and make sure we are all doing OK.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
I have got to say moments where I’m walking down the hallway with my earbuds in listening to my favorite song at the moment and just looking around seeing the different people I go to school with, spotting my friends and having them give me a smile and wave me over so we can talk a bit before class.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Appreciate the time and effort teachers put into you and make sure you thank them for everything they do; you don’t know if you will soon miss seeing them in class every day. Also always speak your mind, even if it’s not the most popular opinion, even if you think different from what your friends do. Trust me if you don’t, you will regret it!
