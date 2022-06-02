Family: mom, Maureen Juaire; dad, Mark Juaire; brother, Nicholas Juaire (just graduated from University of Notre Dame); brother, Teddy Juaire (freshman at Lakeville North High School)
List your top five activities/interests: Songwriting/recording, piano, singing, basketball, National Honors Society
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan on attending Oberlin College and Conservatory and majoring in neuroscience on a pre-med track, and minoring in music and cognition.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I chose this direction because it has always been a goal of mine to graduate from medical school, and I have more recently become very interested in the workings of the brain. The music and cognition minor will help me combine two of my passions: music and neuroscience, and I will be able to explore how those two areas intersect.
What was one challenge you faced during high school, and how did you overcome that challenge?
One challenge I faced in high school was distance learning. Unexpectedly going online for over a year of high school introduced new obstacles to life, both academically and socially. It was a challenge to adjust to a new way of learning, but I gradually figured out how to keep myself motivated and focused, by embracing the use of technology, creating new habits to keep a positive mindset, and finding ways to connect with friends and teachers. I was able to achieve my academic goals despite being mostly online, and I learned about myself along the way.
What was your favorite class or activity? Why?
My favorite class/activity in high school was choir. I have been part of Lakeville North Choir all four years of high school, and I was a member of the a capella group, the Now and Then Singers, my junior and senior year. I made some of my closest friends through choir, and I was always surrounded by a positive and welcoming community, which is cultivated by the choir director, Jamye Casperson. Choir has given me the opportunity to embrace my passion for music and incorporate it into my daily schedule. I was able to do what I love with people I love, and I looked forward to class every day.
What are some of the most important skills and/or attributes you acquired during high school? How will these help you in your future endeavors?
Some of the most important skills and attributes I obtained throughout high school are time management and accountability. Taking AP classes taught me a lot about the importance of planning out my time so I could be prepared for each class, and find a way to fit in studying along with all of my other activities. I learned to set small goals for myself and motivate myself to accomplish them in order to be successful both in and out of school. These skills will be extremely useful in college as I take full reign of my education, and help me continue to achieve my academic goals.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Some advice I would give to younger students is to be open to new opportunities, whether it’s getting to know people you never would have interacted with, trying a new activity, or taking a more challenging or different kind of class than you are comfortable with. There is a lot of growth that happens over the four years of high school, and pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone makes your time there that much more worthwhile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.