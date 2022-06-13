Family: dad, Tim McDonald; mom, Karen McDonald, and sister, Katie McDonald will be a junior at the University of St. Thomas.
List your top five activities/interests: Pickleball, fishing, cornhole, skiing, and basketball
What are your plans after graduation?
Attending the University of Arizona in Tucson. Looking to study mechanical or electrical engineering.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
Right now the world is changing faster than ever and I think it’s a really fun time to be an engineer. I also am interested in mathematics, science and problem-solving.
What was one challenge you faced during high school, and how did you overcome that challenge?
In March of 2020, we all faced a big challenge in life. COVID-19 was spreading rampantly across the world. School was no longer in person but rather virtual. I thought about creative ways I could still socialize with my friends and be COVID safe. The solution was pickleball. Pickleball is a mixture of tennis and ping pong. It was a perfect sport for COVID because it was outside, socially distant, and most importantly it got people together. I thought it would be great to make it an official high school club. I checked the club requirements, and within a few weeks, I was founder and president. The next step was to find corporate sponsors. I drafted a letter to multiple manufacturers and received sponsorships from Selkirk Sports, Head, Paddletek and Pickleball First. The request was a success! We received 20 professional paddles and 60 high-quality pickleballs totaling over $3,000 in retail value. The club still exists today with weekly meetings. The best part is how many friends I have made throughout this entire experience.
What was your favorite class or activity? Why?
My favorite class was AP Calculus with Mrs. Cutshall. I have always liked math and that class was the catalyst. Her method of teaching is challenging and she really fosters collaborative thinking. It helped me to learn the material and meet new people.
What are some of the most important skills and/or attributes you acquired during high school? How will these help you in your future endeavors?
I have learned many different skills in the Shop classes at North. This includes Welding 1-3 and Engineering & Innovation by Mr. Baas and Mr. Pike. These teachers challenged me to be an innovative thinker. We were assigned projects that gave us creative freedom while learning to use the various machines. I have learned how to weld, plasma cut, 3D print, fabricate metal sculptures and use Adobe Photoshop. Learning how to think critically will significantly benefit me in engineering and enable me to pursue a future side-hobby in metals and manufacturing.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Don’t let one thing define you; try new clubs/activities/classes. Build your life around multiple skills and attributes.
