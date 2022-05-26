1) Family: Hamdi Egal, mother); Mohamed Warsame, father; Esse Warsame, 8, second grade
2) List your top five activities/interests: Climate Justice Advocacy, lobbying, education policy, political and environmental intersectionality, and tutoring young kids
3) What are your plans after graduation?
Going to New York University
4) Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
Studying business and political economy at NYU Stern School of Business
5) Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? If so, how did they help you?
I’ve had a couple of mentors in the past two years who have shaped me into the person I am today. One of my mentors Na Choih an activist in their own right has always told me to feel comfortable in the space I take. This was especially helpful the first few times I lobbied, I felt as though I didn’t deserve the opportunities I was given. I was not only timid about being in a new space, I felt uncomfortable as I was sitting in someone else’s chair. I needed to allow myself to accept and capitalize on my opportunities.
6) What was your favorite class or activity? Why?
A class I really enjoyed this year was AP U.S. Government. I liked that we were incorporating political events as they were happening in our curriculum. Personally, I enjoy learning about politics but it was nice to have in-depth conversations about how laws are intersectional and how they can be interpreted as such.
7) What are some of the most important skills and/or attributes you acquired during high school? How will these help you in your future endeavors?
The three most important skills I learned in school are communication, the key to navigating through new places, making connections, helping guide your learning, collaboration, the glue that holds any bond, and reliability which is not just being punctual but holding yourself accountable. These skills will benefit me as I grow and gain experiences.
8) What advice would you give to younger students?
Be curious and don’t feel hesitant about taking up space.
