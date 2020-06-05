Family: Mom: Stephanie Stanton; dad: Scott Parham; stepdad: Tony Payton; brother: Riley Parham, and sister: Mykel Parham
City of residence: Burnsville
Involvements during high school: I was on the soccer team and I ran track – three-year captain. I also was a member of BHA (Black Honor Association)
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending Viterbo University and I will be studying education while running track there.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I found great inspiration in my teachers and administrators and this led me to believe that I could do the same for someone else.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help? What has been the most difficult part about the past two months not having school?
My mentor has been my mom. My mom is a flight attendant so it has been hard for her especially in the last two months but she is always up and making sure that everyone is OK. The past two months have been hard with lack of interaction and motivation but what has really helped is my teachers standing by my side.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
Lots of puzzles, movies, and, of course, bonfires.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
My favorite memory from high school was the first pep fest of senior year. Everyone is excited to see their teachers and friends again.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Live and take advantage of every moment because you never know when something is going to come to an end.
