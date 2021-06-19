City of residence: Apple Valley
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan on attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities this fall. I’m pretty undecided but I definitely want to at least minor in anthropology.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I’ve always been really interested in different ethnic groups and civilizations. I wanted to be able to study people and human behavior. I was super interested in social studies growing up but I always tuned into the study of different cultures more than things like the different branches of government.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
My biggest mentor inside school would be my Vice Principal Ms. Jodie Hanson. She helped me believe that I could create real change. She not only put her faith in me but gave me the tools I needed to succeed.
What has been the most difficult part about spending your senior year in a distance learning model?
As seniors we are all already pretty burnt out when it comes to school work but this year I felt like I had lost a lot of my motivation. Logging on to zoom everyday made school feel like a chore and sometimes even an option rather than an obligation.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
My friends and I grew closer than ever over the pandemic. We would do COVID-safe hangouts like lake days in my best friend’s backyard or bonfires. We made upbeat playlists and sent them to each other about everything. I even made a playlist for a book that we all read together.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
The connections I have made with others will always be something I will remember even if they don’t last forever. I’ll always remember the teachers that were there to listen and my friends, who are now some of the most important people in my life.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Do things because you want to do them, don’t wait for anyone to give you the go ahead. Don’t let competition and different stigmas limit your success because this time in your life goes by so fast and your only job is to enjoy it.
