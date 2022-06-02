Family: father, Rajesham Gajjela; mother, Saritha Gajjela, sister, Keerthi Gajjela, eighth grade, 14
List your top five activities/interests: Playing tennis, traveling, volunteering, reading, baking
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be majoring in computer science at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. I also plan to minor in data science.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I was initially exposed to programming through my dad who’s a software engineer and prepared myself to pursue computer science by completing the math requirements. Once I completed those, I took a Post Secondary Enrollment Options class at the University of Minnesota for computer programming and that sealed the deal for me. The class is one of my favorite classes I’ve ever taken and I finally decided that I’ll pursue computer science in college.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? If so, how did they help you?
My mentor throughout high school was my dean, Dan McNulty. I first approached him freshman year when I just open enrolled to Lakeville North and I had no clue what I was doing. But Mr. McNulty helped me build a plan so that I could be successful in high school. He guided me to pursue subjects and activities I was interested in. He advised me to challenge myself and not just stick to the easy path. High school was easier to navigate with his mentorship and I’m very thankful for that.
What was your favorite class or activity? Why?
I’ve done a bunch of activities throughout high school but the most memorable one is the time I spent with my Lakeville Debate team. I was on the team for four years and during that time, I not only excelled in debating but I grew into a independent and confident person. I was able to speak out more on the things I was passionate about in an academic environment. When I became a captain, I mentored my teammates to improve their debating skills and built a positive and engaging environment. Through Debate, I was exposed to a multitude of topics that wouldn’t come up in everyday conversations but most importantly, I learned the skills of being a leader and a teammate.
What are some of the most important skills and/or attributes you acquired during high school? How will these help you in your future endeavors?
Throughout high school, I realized that I should just do the things I enjoy and feel passionate about. I’ve always had a plan as to how I wanted my high school career to go but that changed constantly. So instead, I learned to have an open mind and still be able to pursue my interests. In my future endeavors, I plan on pursuing all my interests with a open mind and positive attitude.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Take your time to get to know your interests in high school especially as a freshman or sophomore. Don’t just stick to one thing. Have more of an open mind and try new classes, activities, and clubs. You might just find something that unexpectedly interests you. Continue to challenge yourself because even if you’re not used to it, it’s where you’ll find the most improvement and learn from your mistakes. But most importantly, be positive. Some things may not go your way and that is completely OK. Having that positive mindset will motivate you to continue pushing yourself.
