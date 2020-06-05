Family: Parents: Maury and Lisa Flake; siblings: Jaedon, Ashley, and Bryson Flake
City of residence: Apple Valley
Involvements during high school: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Broadway, soccer, Ultimate Frisbee (captain), National Honor Society, Seminary (daily scripture study class before school), Jazz Singers, Chamber Singers, Varsity Edition Choir, Men’s Ensemble, Valley Select Chorale (president), Eagle Buddies (vice president), Boy Scouts of America (Eagle Scout), president of Young Men’s group at church, Sky Mountain Ranch counselor, swim and dive (Rookie of the Year, 2016), Served as a church pianist, entrepreneur, Student Council, Regional Youth Committee member for church
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending Utah State University in the fall and studying business. Following my freshman year at USU, I will be taking a two-year leave from school to serve a mission for my church, after which I will finish my studies.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
Business has always interested me; from my elementary days selling homemade crafts to recent years as I started an online Christian apparel store, a game design business and an ultimate Frisbee league for children. I want to study business to learn successful business practices and further my opportunities for entrepreneurship.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
My mother is my No.1 mentor. She has taught me to love learning, stay curious, and treat others with kindness and respect. With these attributes I have found fulfillment and joy in many areas of my life!
What has been the most difficult part about the past two months not having school?
The most difficult part of distance learning for the past two months is not having human interaction with my friends, teachers and administrators. The AVHS teachers and my friends make the pursuit of knowledge exciting – something to look forward to every day. I am very grateful for the successful efforts our district has made to incorporate distance learning, but I think we can all agree that we cannot wait to learn all together again!
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
Every day, I have been writing down reasons to be grateful for the lockdown in a notebook. I have written many times about spending time with family in nature; playing games with family and (virtually) with friends; and taking time to slow down life. While not ideal, these difficult times have been sweet and memorable, and my friends and family have helped me to remember to be grateful and choose to have a positive attitude.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
I have so many great memories of high school! But if I had to choose favorites, AVHS Broadway would definitely be on the list. Over the years of performing in this fantastic show as a vocalist, I have made incredible friendships, increased my talents, grown in confidence and made memories with people I care about that will last a lifetime.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Do more of what makes you happy! As COVID-19 has shown us, life is too short and uncertain to spend any of our precious time bemoaning the mundane. Find things that get you psyched – for me, it’s my faith, Frisbee and singing – and do them with family and friends. Be honest with yourself, decide what’s important to you, and make it happen. And be grateful. Make sure that whatever else you do, you’re always grateful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.