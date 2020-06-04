Family: Mom, Kristi, two brothers, Carson and Kieran, and grandparents, Jean and Derryl
City of residence: Apple Valley
Involvements during high school: I was heavily involved with both technical theater and band.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduating, I plan on attending University of Minnesota Duluth, with a B.F.A. in theater, emphasis on technical theater.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I’m choosing this because technical theater is a big interest of mine, and something I want to pursue as a career. I get to be creative to solve problems, while putting on a great show.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
My tech director, Roger Skophammer, has been a major teacher for me over the past four years. He’s taught me so much about technical theater, and has been a great support too.
What has been the most difficult part about the past two months not having school?
Finding a reason to stay motivated and care about school work. It’s been super challenging to wake up every day and repeat the same process over and over.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
My family has been super supportive the entire time, and has continually been pushing me to keep going and succeed.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
My past two years at the School of Environmental Studies have been the best, but one specific moment was the winter survival unit final, my senior year. In the middle of February, we built a quinzee by piling up a massive 5-foot pile of snow, letting it sit overnight, then hollowed out the inside. It had enough room for 3 people to comfortably stay in. We then stayed in the quinzee overnight, and immediately the next day trekked through Lebanon Hills for three hours, completing different winter survival themed tasks.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Try to enjoy every moment you can, and join some kind of club or activity. It’ll make school so much more enjoyable. It is very cliche, but the four years really does fly by fast, so enjoy as much of it as you can.
