Family: mother, Wendy Stotz; father, Darin Stotz; sister, Eva Stotz, 19, junior at University of Iowa
Top five activities/interests: Marching Band, Jazz Band, technology, sneakers, Formula 1
What are your plans after graduation?
After I graduate I plan on studying chemical engineering at the University of Iowa.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I find science to be incredibly engaging. Mixing science with the problem solving nature of engineering is something that would keep me invested and interested.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? If so, how did they help you?
My high school experience was shaped by two amazing band directors, Chad Bieniek and Nick Castonguay. They made band not just about practicing music but also learning about life. Through them I learned to expect the best from myself and see the best in other people. Most importantly I learned that if you find something you’re truly passionate about, even if you’re job is to do it, you won’t feel like you’re working a day in your life.
What was your favorite class or activity? Why?
My favorite activity was marching band. As the largest activity in Lakeville South by participation it’s truly amazing how connected and close it feels. It’s an incredible and accepting place that brings out the best in you. I’ve met lifelong friends and felt a sense of family like no other. On top of all this is the music itself. Music has allowed me to connect with others and to even understand myself on a different level. Marching band has given me connection and expression that I know will be difficult to find anywhere else.
What are some of the most important skills and/or attributes you acquired during high school? How will these help you in your future endeavors?
Coming out of high school I can confidently say I’ve been shaped in a positive way. I’ve learned to be confident in myself by finding good people that support me and steer me to make positive decisions in my life. I’ve also learned a significant amount about leadership. As drum major in the Lakeville South Marching Band I learned about how my own actions influence others and how I can use those actions to have a positive influence on others alongside connecting on a meaningful level with these people.
What advice would you give to younger students?
An important piece of advice I’d give to younger students is to not be afraid to put yourself out there and try new things. As you meet more people and do more activities you’ll find your place and your people. No matter who you are you’ll find a place where you belong. Finding that place is one of the most special parts of high school.
