Family: Mom Jessica Groeller, dad Samuel Groeller, siblings Alison, Sophia and Jack
City of residence: Apple Valley
Involvements during high school: Throughout my high school career, I have been involved in many sports. I ran cross country and track my freshman year, and for all four years, I was a swimmer and a diver, for my junior and senior year of high school I was a captain of Apple Valley High School swim team.
What are your plans after graduation?
After I graduate I will go off to endure 13 long weeks of boot camp for the U.S. Marine Corps to earn the title of “United States Marine.” After boot camp, I will go off into the communications field of the Marine Corps in hopes of becoming a field radio operator. I would like to turn the Marine Corps into a career.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I had always wanted to join the United States military. I have always wanted to serve my country. I chose the Marine Corps because I found them to be the most professional, strong-willed, and overall morally strong. The Marine Corps told me what I could do for them, I liked that.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
Throughout my life, I have had many mentors. Mark, Ashley, Kyle, Michael, Jessie, and Mrs. Clements are some of those who were my religious mentors. Mrs. Kline and Mrs. Westgard were my mentors at school. Staff Sgt. Hughlett is my recruiter. All those people have taught me things that have shaped me into who I am today. They have been there for me. They have inspired me to be better than I was yesterday.
What has been the most difficult part about the past two months not having school?
I would say that the toughest part about the past few months with not having school is definitely the fact that I do not get to see my teachers every day. I love all of my teachers, they made the class so engaging and fun. All my teachers are caring people, I miss having intellectual conversations about the class or just life in general with them.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
Through this pandemic, we have had less time to go out of the house. Because we are home so much more, we have much more time to spend quality time with one another. Especially since I will be going off to the military, my family has been grateful for that extra time spent together.
What’s your favorite memory about high school?
My favorite memory of high school is definitely a tie between the friends I have made and my time with the swim team. Some of my friends will be coming with me to the military, some will remain here in Minnesota. They all have become so close I can call them family. Same with the swim team, it was never just about the pool, it was about the brotherly bond we had as a team.
What advice would you give to younger students?
My advice to younger students would be to value their teachers, their friends and most importantly, their family. Be respectful to all people and all things in this world. The second that a drop of doubt enters your mind, you are already at a disadvantage. If you don’t use the gifts you have been given, you are not only selling yourself but the whole world short.
