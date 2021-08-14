Join neighbors for a block party from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the church located at 7800 W. Cty Rd. 42 in Apple Valley.
Guests can enjoy food trucks free live music, games for adults and kids, clowns and balloon animals and face-painting. There will be a magic show at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be offered from El Zorro, Samurai Teppanyaki and Cave Cafe.
Guests can bring new, unopened school supply donations to be given to area elementary schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.