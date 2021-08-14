Join neighbors for a block party from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the church located at 7800 W. Cty Rd. 42 in Apple Valley.

Guests can enjoy food trucks free live music, games for adults and kids, clowns and balloon animals and face-painting. There will be a magic show at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be offered from El Zorro, Samurai Teppanyaki and Cave Cafe.

Guests can bring new, unopened school supply donations to be given to area elementary schools.

Tags

Load comments