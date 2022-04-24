The Minnesota Valley Women and Men’s Chorales will present their annual Spring Choral Concerts at 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 7 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville.
A variety of quality choral repertoire will be featured by both choirs including spirituals, folk, pop, contemporary, Americana, and multi-cultural. These choirs are under the direction of Judy Sagen and Steve Boehlke, retired choral directors from District 196.
A special feature at these performances will be guest artist, Robert Robinson, Minnesota’s gospel legend who is known throughout Minnesota and the U.S. He will perform with both choirs adding his own gospel style and flair. Robinson has played Prince’s birthday party, opened for Aretha Franklin, and also performed with artists like Kenny Loggins. Twin Cities’ fans know him for his role in Sounds of Blackness and as a former featured vocalist with pianist, Lorie Line during the Christmas season.
Each year, the Minnesota Valley Women’s and Men’s Chorales commission a composer to write an original composition featured at the spring concert. This year, both choirs commissioned composer Kyle Pederson to write two pieces, which will be premiered at these concerts. The Women’s Choir will perform Kyle’s “First Cradle” with text by Brian Newhouse, and the Men’s Choir will perform his composition, “Let It Be So.”
The concerts will be at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 13901 Fairview Drive, Burnsville. Tickets can be purchased at mvwcsings.org or mvmcsings.org.
