On Wednesday, March 23, Republicans from the new Senate District 57 – which consists of Lakeville, Elko New Market, New Market Township, Credit River Township and Eureka Township – endorsed Jeff Witte over Stephen Clark and Jeff Witte in House District 57B in the Legislature.
After hearing speeches from both of the candidates, plus their supporters, the delegates present endorsed Witte in 57B, which includes a northeast portion of Lakeville.
Witte said that he is running to make a difference for the future for his daughters and to help build a better and stronger future for all of Lakeville families.
Witte is a 32-year resident of Lakeville with his wife and three daughters. He served in law enforcement for 27 years as a sergeant, he is a member of the Lakeville Planning Commission, and he is president of the board of directors for the Minnesota Thunder Academy Soccer Club.
Clark, his wife and three children have lived in Lakeville since 1996. He holds a Master’s Degree in business and works in the banking industry. He has been active in the Republican Party since the early 1990s, holding various BPOU offices.
On the 57A side, state Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, was endorsed to run for re-election on March 12. He said he is looking forward to getting to know his new constituents and continuing to serve the community.
