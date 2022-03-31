Stephen Lowell accepted endorsement of the Minnesota GOP by acclamation on Saturday, March 19, as candidate for state Senate in the newly minted Senate District 52, which includes portions of Burnsville and Eagan. He said in a press release that he had no immediate plans for a run, though the fine people of his district were adamant that he was best suited to represent them in the Senate.
He said seeing firsthand the damage done by violent riots, activist judges, hamstrung police, and self-defense restrictions that punish the victim more so than the criminal has driven him from the life of a private citizen to fully seek his representation.
In receiving the endorsement, convention officials said his gifts in thought, argumentation and experience as an everyday working, taxpaying Minnesotan trying to buy a home and grow his family during a time of unprecedented government mismanagement, civil unrest, and lack of politicians that remotely represent him uniquely qualify him for this office.
His platform is citizen self-defense (2nd Amendment), judicial reform, education reform, the right to life and confronting executive abuses (forced medical procedures, Emergency Powers Act, etc.).
He said the recent behavior of our state government could be best described as using a sledgehammer to maintain a Swiss watch.
“The people of every metro and near metro district have had about enough,” he said. “When elected, I will do everything in my power to gently reduce the size and scope of government in a bid to prevent the absolute catastrophe of our state’s recent actions from repeating.”
