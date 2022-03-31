The Republican Party’s Organizing and Endorsement Convention for the new Senate District 52 was held on Saturday, March 19, Fern A. Smith was endorsed by acclimation to run in House District 52A in Burnsville and Eagan.
Smith is a native of Chicago, eighth in a family of 14. She has lived in Minnesota since the age of 13 and is an Eagan resident. She is graduate of North Central University (formerly North Central Bible College), has a Masters in intercultural leadership from Crown College and is an ordained minister. She has worked in the medical field, social services, retail, a former business owner, done volunteer work, helps organize activities and gathering in the building where she lives and is actively involved in her church community at The House Church in Eagan.
Smith has been involved in grassroots government for over 20 years, serving as an election judge, participating in precinct caucuses and district meetings. She said in a press release that she is running again to bring back common-sense government to Minnesota.
She said she wants to guard the freedoms that we have and preserve those that are slowly eroding, including he basic rights of freedom of speech, religion, and God-given parental rights and all rights that come with being a United States citizen.
Smith said her passion is to make sure parents are respected not persecuted for standing up for the rights of their children, age-appropriate education, pure, no revisionist history taught, or gender and sex misinformation. Children are given to parents, not school boards or governments, she said.
Smith said she sees the need for safe communities and good law enforcement where criminals are prosecuted and not given a free ride. She believes reestablishing that law enforcement is the best way to ensure better training and establishment of needed training programs for police and public servants. Smith said she believes bringing back basic respect and gratitude for those who protect us and sometimes give their lives for us is the best way to make our homes, businesses, and communities safe again.
Fern said she wants make Minnesota a safe place for the preborn. She supports the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
She said she is compassionate, a good listener and sensitive to the needs of others, and she believes in working together with everyone because we need each other.
