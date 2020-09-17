To the editor:
I support Tom Goodwin for the Apple Valley City Council. Tom is a proven leader dedicated to the preservation and viability of our beautiful city of Apple Valley. He works to ensure that the city is in excellent financial shape while maintaining necessary services and creating great opportunities for the citizens of Apple Valley.
Tom is on the council working for what is best for the city and for all of his constituents. He listens, takes people’s opinions seriously and then responds to find a solution that works.
Tom works tirelessly for Apple Valley. He is committed to Apple Valley and the people in the community. My support for Tom goes back to when he and my late husband, Bob Erickson, worked together on the City Council. I saw Tom’s strengths and his enthusiasm for being a leader of the community. We need people like Tom on the council because he cares for the city and has a wealth of knowledge regarding this city.
Tom’s commitment and dedication to the work of the council has kept Apple Valley a fantastic place to live. His presence on the council has kept taxes reasonable, parks and recreation superb, streets and infrastructure maintained. Tom has the experience and the insight for keeping Apple Valley a sought after place to live and work.
Ruth M. Erickson
Apple Valley
Goodwin for Apple Valley City Council co-chairperson
