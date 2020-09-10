fmlv water tower sunset web.jpg
Photo by Patty Dexter

The sun sets behind the Lakeville water tower visible from the southeast corner of the intersection of Akin Road and 195th Street in Farmington on Sept. 6. According to the city of Lakeville’s website, the city has “six water towers and one ground storage tank that store a total of 11.85 million gallons of water.” Water is supplied to residents from wells ranging from 460 to 864 feet deep. The water is drawn from the Prairie DuChien, Jordan and the Tunnel City-Wonewoc aquifers.

