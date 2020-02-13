To the editor:
I suspect letter writer Peter Wollen (Feb. 7) is a fine teacher and has a high view of social justice matters and tries to teach his students fairly and rightly. With that in mind, his letter states that teachers have to work on MLK Day, and that he think the school district should fully observe the federal holiday for both teachers and students alike. For the record, I too have to work on MLK Day, though I work for a private company, which is generous in offering a floating holiday to use if I wish. He went on to say that the Lakeville Area School District, however “Ironically … always finds a way to make sure that Good Friday is observed,” though not calling it as such. With that statement, I think he misses an even bigger irony in that he thinks that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Baptist minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, would have ever wanted his birthday elevated over that of the day in which his Lord and Savior died for his, yours and my sins. I suspect that as a devout Christian, MLK would be aghast and appalled that people today would elevate his birthday over the spiritual salvation of the world through Jesus Christ on a cross. I acknowledge that Good Friday (and Easter) is not even recognized by even a majority of the world’s people, but I do know of one who did (and still does in Christ’s presence), his name is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and I dare say that he would agree that his birthday pales in comparison.
Matthew King
Lakeville
