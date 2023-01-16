Bay & Bay Transportation – a leading national trucking and logistics company headquartered in Eagan – has named Lisa Gonnerman president of trucking. Gonnerman brings more than 30 years of transportation industry experience to Bay & Bay, which has been recognized as a Top Place for Women to Work in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association. Gonnerman is the immediate past chair of the American Trucking Association’s Safety Management Council and was named ATA National Safety Director of the Year in 2016.
“Lisa’s three decades of industry experience combined with her relentless focus on fleet safety, people development, and customer satisfaction make her the perfect leader to oversee trucking for Bay & Bay,” Bay & Bay CEO Sam Anderson said in a press release. “Trucking is the lifeblood of our business. We are excited to have a leader of Lisa’s caliber in this critical role.”
After graduating from Iowa State University with a degree in transportation and logistics, Gonnerman began her career at Schneider National Carriers, where she worked in operations for 18 years. In this role, she learned the business from the ground up, managing various capacity types as well as over the road, local, dedicated, and rail operations. By the end of her tenure, Gonnerman was director of operations.
Gonnerman joined Ruan Transportation as vice president of safety in 2010 where she spent more than seven years leading safety, compliance, training and claims management. She then served as vice president of safety for Transport America and when TA merged with Contract Freighters Inc., Gonnerman led the integration of the two safety departments, in addition to several acquisitions of companies.
Gonnerman is involved in regional and national transportation industry associations, with a long track record of promoting safety and compliance. She is a past National Safety Director of the Year and national chair for the Safety Management Council for the American Trucking Associations and currently serves as vice chair of the Minnesota Trucking Association Safety Council.
“I’m excited to join one of the premier trucking organizations in the industry,” said Gonnerman. “Bay & Bay has a long history of being a trusted provider of transportation and logistics services. I’m confident that the best is yet to come.”
