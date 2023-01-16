Lisa Gonnerman

Bay & Bay Transportation – a leading national trucking and logistics company headquartered in Eagan – has named Lisa Gonnerman president of trucking. Gonnerman brings more than 30 years of transportation industry experience to Bay & Bay, which has been recognized as a Top Place for Women to Work in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association. Gonnerman is the immediate past chair of the American Trucking Association’s Safety Management Council and was named ATA National Safety Director of the Year in 2016.

“Lisa’s three decades of industry experience combined with her relentless focus on fleet safety, people development, and customer satisfaction make her the perfect leader to oversee trucking for Bay & Bay,” Bay & Bay CEO Sam Anderson said in a press release. “Trucking is the lifeblood of our business. We are excited to have a leader of Lisa’s caliber in this critical role.”

