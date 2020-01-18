Golf is now available year-round at Heritage Links Golf Club, the family-owned owned course in Credit River Township. The Zweber family has added golf simulators in the banquet room and is serving sandwiches, pizzas and drinks so patrons can have food and drink with indoor golf. There is league play on the simulators, they can be rented for private parties with food catered by the Heritage staff or individuals can book time on the simulators for a night out golfing in the middle of winter. Heritage Links was opened as an 18-hole championship golf course in June 1997 by the six children of the late Helen and Le Roy Zweber, who had operated a dairy farm on the land. The course is located at 8075 Lucerne Blvd. three miles west of I-35. For more information, call Larry Werner at 612-743-5117.
