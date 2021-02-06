Rosemount High School celebrates 50 years of boys hockey program
How many times have we heard that 2020 was an historic year? And the idea that a global pandemic would doom our beloved high school hockey season seemed unthinkable. But those old enough to remember may recall that high school hockey games during the coldest months in the 1970s were canceled or postponed due to the energy crisis. Perhaps understanding our past can help us cope with the present.
Fifty years ago, Rosemount High School asked Chuck Erickson, a teacher in the social studies department, to start a hockey program at the school. With no rink, uniforms or a varsity schedule to work with, Chuck began laying the foundation that would make the Irish one of the top up-and-coming programs in the State of Hockey.
Those first years were challenging, to say the least. Practices were held outside, behind the school in an open field. Some of the players had never skated backward before. Games were played against the JV and B squads of schools such as Lakeville (before there was a North or South), Minneapolis Roosevelt (which has since merged its hockey program with six other Minneapolis schools), and Le Center. “Home” games were played in Burnsville, Richfield and Faribault.
Nonetheless, Erickson and his staff persevered. Rosemount played its first ever varsity game on Dec. 3, 1971, losing to Elk River, 5-1. The team had to wait another five days for its first victory, beating Austin 4-1. They would go on to post a 6-14 record in that first season, the highlight being a first-round Region One victory over that same Austin team. Reality set in when the Irish were steamrolled in the second round by South St. Paul, 14-0.
In each of the next three seasons, the Irish finished with winning records, but the highlight of those early years was moving into their own home rink, sort of. With the construction of a second district high school in 1976, the Irish shared the Apple Valley Sports Arena with the Eagles.
In 1982, Frank Senta assumed the coaching duties, and over the next 12 years, he guided the Irish to 110 victories and two Missota Conference championships. He also oversaw the transition to the Lake Conference, culminating in a run to the Tier II state championship game in 1992. Playing the toughest regular season schedule in the state, the regular season record of 1-20-1 forged a resilience that propelled the Irish to five straight playoff victories over Woodbury, Sibley, Farmington, Roosevelt and Cambridge before falling short in the title game against Greenway.
The excitement of that miracle playoff run helped pave the way for a home the Irish could call their own. On Jan. 15, 1994, the Rosemount Community Center opened its doors. Even a 4-2 Bloomington Kennedy victory could not dampen the spirit of the Irish faithful.
Other milestones include three straight years of double-digit wins under coach Scott Macho, including the first ever 20-win season in 2008, and the current streak of 20-win seasons at three (and still counting) under current coach Ricky Saintey.
Mirroring the teams’ many successes, individuals have also flourished wearing the blue and gold over the years. Bob Alexander (class of ’83), Brett Sadek (’83) and John Hanson (’86) each scored more than 70 goals and 80 assists in their careers. More than 70 players have continued on to play college hockey, three of them from the Eigner family alone. And two Irish hockey players ended up playing in the NHL: Tom Preissing (’97) and J.T. Brown (’08).
Looking back over the past half century, there is much to be proud of. Looking ahead, there is much to be optimistic about. The stands at home games are packed to the rafters (or at least as much as the fire marshal and Department of Health will allow). Web streamcasts allow alumni and fans all over the world to enjoy the games. And participation levels in both the high school and youth hockey programs are at all-time highs. It’s only a matter of time before the Eveleth Trophy and a state championship banner are on display at the RCC. The path from where we started to where we are now points to a future that no virus can prevent.
