Lakeville South teacher Katie Rousemiller tweeted out a picture of the family’s five Lakeville South alumni who are distance learning at home, as college classes around the country were closed.
Scott Peterson tweeted a picture of the way that flex learning spaces were in use during Day 1 of distance learning in the Lakeville Area School District on Monday.
