The Westview Student Council had a successful Gobble Gobble Give food drive which ran Nov. 9-17. The council collected 1,162 items of food and $567 which will go toward gift cards to grocery stores to help community members in need. The Apple Valley school also had three spirit days with the drive: Lumberjack Day, Career Day and Westview Bulldog spirit.
