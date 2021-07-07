goats

Goats are being used to control buckthorn, an invasive plant, at Lebanon Hills Regional Park. Dakota County photo

A heard of about 150 goats are being used to help control the invasive buckthorn plant at Lebanon Hills Regional Park this month.

The goats arrived late last week and will be at Lebanon Hills for up to 10 days. They are primarily in an area of the park known as Roundtop Hill near the Visitor Center.

Staff and county volunteers are checking on the goats daily.

A temporary electric fence was installed to keep them contained within the project area. Visitors should enjoy the goats from a distance and should not attempt to feed or pet them. ​

This is the first time Dakota County has used goats in natural resources work at Lebanon Hills. The animal is increasingly used to improve habitat in Minnesota and elsewhere.

