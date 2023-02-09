Two Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 elementary magnet schools have been selected for recognition in Magnet Schools of America’s 2023 Merit Awards program, according to a district news release.

Echo Park Elementary School of Leadership, Engineering and Technology is being recognized as a School of Distinction and Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science is one of only 24 schools in the nation to be selected a Top School of Excellence.

Tags

Load comments