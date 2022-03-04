Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science in Eagan has been selected a School of Excellence in Magnet Schools of America’s 2022 Merit Awards program.
Magnet Schools of America advocates for high-quality instructional programs that promote choice, equity, diversity and academic excellence for all students. The School of Excellence Award earned by Glacier Hills is given to a select group of magnet schools that have demonstrated the highest level of excellence in all facets of the merit award application. Glacier Hills is one of only three schools in Minnesota and 132 in the nation selected for the award this year.
“We are proud of the continued dedication to our magnet themes of arts and science at Glacier Hills Elementary,” said Assistant Administrator and Magnet Teacher on Special Assignment Alyssa Bartosh. “This last school year required additional creativity, hard work and commitment from our entire staff and school community to successfully integrate our magnet theme during the disruptions of changing learning models. It is a great honor to be recognized as a School of Excellence for our work in such an extraordinary year under difficult circumstances.”
The Merit Awards of Excellence and Distinction recognize magnet schools that show a commitment to high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful desegregation/diversity efforts, specialized teaching staffs, and parent and community involvement. To be considered for an award, schools must submit an application that is scored by a panel of educators based on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curriculum and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.
Glacier Hills has received merit awards several times since becoming a magnet school, as have the other four elementary magnet schools in District 196: Cedar Park Elementary Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) School in Apple Valley; Diamond Path Elementary School of International Studies in Apple Valley; Echo Park Elementary School of Leadership, Engineering and Technology in Burnsville, and Oak Ridge Elementary School of Leadership, Environmental and Health Sciences in Eagan.
District 196 offers Valley Middle School of STEM for students in grades 6-8. The district’s K-12 STEM pathway of schools includes Cedar Park, Echo Park, Valley Middle and Apple Valley High School, which has a fabrication lab and STEM focus emphasizing critical thinking, creativity, innovation and real-world problem-solving. The School of Environmental Studies for high school juniors and seniors is also part of the district’s magnet school offerings.
District 196 magnet schools are open to all students in District 196 and those who open enroll from another district. Enrollment is determined through an application and lottery process held each January. Transportation is provided for District 196 students who are selected for enrollment in a magnet school. For more information, go to www.District196.org/MagnetSchools/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.