Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science Art Teacher Erin Paulson was selected Teacher of the Year for Region VI by Magnet Schools of America and is being considered for National Teacher of the Year.
The Teacher of the Year program recognizes outstanding teachers who exemplify excellence in academic achievement and promote equity and diversity for students enrolled in magnet schools. Paulson and five other regional recipients will be recognized at MSA’s annual conference April 20-22 in Dallas, where the National Teacher of the Year will be announced.
“My goals as an educator are to encourage students to be kind and curious, and welcome a diverse set of ideas,” Paulson, who has taught at Glacier Hills since 2005, said. She credits her colleagues for motivating her to build relationships and teach to diverse learning styles. “My motivation to be a teacher stems from the societal impact of education. It is important for a teacher to keep standards high for all students and expect hard work.”
Earlier this year, Glacier Hills and Echo Park Elementary School of Leadership, Engineering and Technology were selected for MSA’s annual Merit Awards program, which recognizes magnet schools based on commitment to high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful diversity efforts, specialized teaching staffs, and parent and community involvement.
Echo Park was named a School of Distinction and Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science was one of only 24 schools in the nation selected a Top School of Excellence. Echo Park and Glacier Hills will both be recognized at MSA’s annual conference.
MSA is a national nonprofit education association that represents and is a resource to magnet schools and their stakeholders.
