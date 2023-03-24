Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science Art Teacher Erin Paulson was selected Teacher of the Year for Region VI by Magnet Schools of America and is being considered for National Teacher of the Year.

The Teacher of the Year program recognizes outstanding teachers who exemplify excellence in academic achievement and promote equity and diversity for students enrolled in magnet schools. Paulson and five other regional recipients will be recognized at MSA’s annual conference April 20-22 in Dallas, where the National Teacher of the Year will be announced.

