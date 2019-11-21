To the editor:
Thanksgiving is not only a special time of year to gather with family and friends, but it is also a time to reflect and recount the many blessings we experience as freedom-loving Americans.
This great American tradition started on Thursday, Nov. 28, 1621, when the pilgrims and Indians shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the New World. Mutual respect and thankfulness for religious freedom created a hospitable environment where new neighbors could bridge their differences.
In 1863, as the Civil War was raging, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November as a means to cultivate national unity during some of the darkest days in our nation.
Civility, faith, freedom, unity, and gratefulness have marked this day from the beginning. As we plan and prepare for this special day of Thanksgiving, let us consider those who may need a little extra care or a meal to share. We have more that unites us than divides. May we be mindful of these things today and always.
Sen. DAN HALL
Minnesota Prayer Caucus
Hall, of Burnsville, represents District 56 in the Minnesota Senate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.