The Lakeville Band Festival, which aimed to “Bring the city of Lakeville the gift of Music!” was held Monday, March 2, at the Lakeville South High School auditorium. Directors in the show were (from left) Chad Bieniek (Lakeville South) , Janice Differding (Lakeville Area Community Band), Matt Wanken (Lakeville North), and Nick Castonguay (Lakeville South). The finale of the show was all three bands (180 members) playing “America the Beautiful” together.
