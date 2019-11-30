Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Rain and freezing rain early...with a changeover to snow for the afternoon. Windy at times. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.