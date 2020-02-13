To the editor:
A recent letter lamented the fact that MLK Day wasn’t a teachers holiday. He wanted the day off. Well I do too! Not sure if the writer is aware, but most people don’t get that, or several other federal holidays off. I’m sure there are exceptions, but for the most part bank employees and government workers are the only ones able to enjoy those holidays. Heck, I’m a veteran and I don’t even get Veterans Day off! In what world does that makes sense?
Certain people getting holidays off with pay while others don’t is blatant discrimination. If the writer gets his wish we need to go a step further: either everyone gets to enjoy those holidays or no one does. These peripheral holidays need to become holiday in name only, like Valentine’s Day and other Hallmark holidays.
Whatever happens, at the very least, honorably discharged veterans need to get Veterans Day off, with pay, period.
John Morgan
Burnsville
