Apple Auto’s second annual Give Back to Kids Event is going on now through the end of December.
The Apple Valley-based car dealership donated $50,000 to five local charities after last year’s effort.
For every new and used vehicle purchased through the end of the year, the dealership will donate $25 to one of five charities of the buyer’s choice.
Those who aren’t shopping for a new vehicle can still contribute by having their vehicle serviced at Apple Autos and donating any amount or giving an amount by rounding up to the nearest dollar.
Benefitting organizations this year are:
The Link, which works with youths and families to overcome the impacts of poverty and social injustice.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz, a nonprofit geared toward helping all youths ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to those most in need.
Girls on The Run, which inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident by using a fun, experience based curriculum that creatively integrates running.
The Sheridan Story, which fights child hunger through community and school partnerships.
360 Communities, which provides support through family resource centers, food shelves, and more.
Apple Ford Lincoln is at 7200 150th St. W. at online at https://www.appleautos.com.
