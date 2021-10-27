Residents are invited to bring new and used outdoor gear to the Dakota County Community Swap on Sunday, Oct. 31, noon to 3 p.m. at Dakota Lodge in Thompson County Park. The park is at 1200 Stassen Lane in West St. Paul.
The free event is open to all outdoor enthusiasts. People are asked to bring usable outdoor gear to the event. Tents, backpacks, camping gear and clean, usable outdoor clothing of all sizes and genders are accepted. Anything in the swap area is up for grabs.
The last outdoor gear swap welcomed 75 residents, who brought 61 items. Over 225 pounds of useful camping equipment, outdoor clothes and more found new homes and were kept out of the trash. Residents commented on how much they appreciated the opportunity to reuse their unwanted items for a good cause.
To learn more, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search swap.
