Peyton Gullickson of Rosemount passes the ball as Lakeville South’s Ellie Hilliard moves in to defend during a South Suburban Conference girls lacrosse game April 23 at Lakeville South High School. Lakeville South won 14-11 as attacker Lauren Sheets scored six goals. The Cougars improved to 2-0, while Rosemount’s record fell to 1-1.

The race was on for the ground ball as Lakeville South players Ellen Sheets (20), Ellie Hilliard (12), Brielle Fannin and Sivanna O’Brien raced Rosemount’s Sayla Lotysz during an April 23 girls lacrosse game. South won 14-11 in a game between potential contenders for the South Suburban Conference championship.

Lakeville South goalie Lindsay Wirfs tries to elude Allie Mackinac of Rosemount during South Suburban Conference girls lacrosse action April 23 at Lakeville South. South was 2-0 after its 14-11 victory, while Rosemount was 1-1.

 

Sayla Lotysz pushes the ball upfield for Rosemount in the Irish’s girls lacrosse game at Lakeville South on April 23. Ava Whelan scored five goals and Emma Duchscherer four for the Irish, who lost 14-11.

Rosemount’s Tori Carrico goes on the attack against Lakeville South in a South Suburban Conference girls lacrosse game April 23. Lakeville South won 14-11.

