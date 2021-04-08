Girl Scout Troop 55496 is hosting a drive-by donation drive to benefit 360 Communities on Sunday, April 11.
The event will be from 1-3 p.m. at Highland Elementary School, 14001 Pilot Knob Road in Apple Valley.
Community members are asked to donate baking goods and condiments, culturally specific flour (corn, wheat and fufu); fish sauce, bamboo shoots and ethnic seasonings; grains; soaps for personal care and laundry; protein items; special dietary foods such as peanut-free, low sodium, gluten free, sugar free and kosher; diapers of all sizes; personal care items; cleaning supplies and feminine hygiene products.
