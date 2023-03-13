Ghost stories and tales of the supernatural have always found a ready audience eager for that genre’s latest tale. Filmmakers have profited with that particular fascination, as have writers — witness authors Mary Shelley, Washington Irving, Edgar Allan Poe, and Stephen King. To that familiar list, add Minnesotan Daniel O’Brien, author of “Japanese Ghost in America.” 

O’Brien will be the next speaker at the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s Meet the Author event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

