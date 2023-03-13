Ghost stories and tales of the supernatural have always found a ready audience eager for that genre’s latest tale. Filmmakers have profited with that particular fascination, as have writers — witness authors Mary Shelley, Washington Irving, Edgar Allan Poe, and Stephen King. To that familiar list, add Minnesotan Daniel O’Brien, author of “Japanese Ghost in America.”
O’Brien will be the next speaker at the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s Meet the Author event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.
A veteran world traveler, O’Brien spent 12 years in Japan as a teacher, immersing himself in that nation’s ancient culture.
Returning to Minnesota, he wrote a suspenseful fiction mystery based on his knowledge and respect of his host nation’s rich story. Taking readers on a journey from Minnesota to Japan and back again, O’Brien’s protagonist, Jimmie, a scholarly social studies teacher, returns to Lake Town where he has been hired to teach social studies.
Unbeknown to Jimmie, he has been trailed by an ancient spirit, bringing with it a restless search for redemption that ensnares him in a challenging search for healing. His time in Japan has prepared him — or has it?
O’Brien, who holds an Master of Arts degree in advanced Japanese studies, has journeyed throughout Asia, sharing his love of Eastern philosophy and meditation through the lens of his story’s fictional American protagonist, Jimmie.
The author also serves at a mediation and study center and serves as literary liaison on Carver County’s Arts Consortium, all while leading a local collective of other authors, who share their work. “Japanese Ghost in America” is the first of a series seeking to enlighten American readers about that country’s philosophy, beliefs, and traditions.
The next Meet the Author event April 20 will feature Rob Jung, author of “Judgment Day.”
After that, it will be Joan Treppa, author of “Reclaiming Lives: Pursuing Justice for Six Innocent Men.”
