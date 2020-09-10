Members of the Lakeville Area School District staff spent some time last week connecting with families and students to help make sure they feel prepared for the new school year. Staff members visited the neighborhoods of Connelly’s, Sunny Acres and Greenhaven Park. The first day of school is Sept. 14.
Getting ready for a new year in District 194
- Photos from Lakeville Area Schools/Twitter
