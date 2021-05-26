The Apple Valley Home & Garden Expo made a return on May 22 with a few changes, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, hosted by the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce, took place entirely outdoors at the west parking lot of Eastview High School in Apple Valley. The show provided an opportunity for residents to come get ideas for indoor and outdoor remodeling or new construction projects. The list of attending exhibitors included the city of Apple Valley along with a variety of home and garden related businesses like roofers, plumbers, contractors and more.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments