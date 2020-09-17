To the editor:
There is a new, fresh face running in November for state representative in District 51A. Pat Zurick is a businessman, Burnsville-Apple Valley community volunteer and common-sense candidate who believes firmly it’s time for new representation. His platform, detailed on his campaign website, is simple:
Adopt public policy that promotes economic growth, continue to make health care accessible and affordable, and provide our youth with challenging and competitive educational options.
This husband to Marie, father of two adult children, and neighbor offers a new perspective to Burnsville-Eagan voters — reflecting an executive career that includes operating a preschool and executive marketing appointments with Toro, as well as in construction and HVAC distribution. Patrick J. Zurick is a candidate voters should get to know.
PAUL J. QUIN
Burnsville
