To the editor:
Minnesota has a problem. While most students go to school fully immunized, we have become home to anti-vaccine conferences where prominent anti-vaccine celebrities will spread misinformation, for a price. We are home to some of the most powerful, well-monied anti-vaccine forces that make the numbers of vaccine refusers in our state seem larger than they are. The result is outbreaks: measles, chickenpox, and other preventable diseases.
But lawmakers are still taking anti-vaccine activists seriously.
It’s time to change that. I am participating in the Celebrate Immunization rally at the State Capitol on Feb. 18 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. because I want to show parents and lawmakers alike that those who mean to scam them and misinform them do not stand for me. If they don’t stand for you, either, please join me.
Eva Carlson
Burnsville
