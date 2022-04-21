Genesis Jazz Orchestra will play its free Spring Concert on Sunday, May 1, at 4 p.m. in the Rosemount Community Center Auditorium, 13885 S. Robert Trail.
The concert will include jazz favorites such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” from the Count Basie library, “Come Sunday” by Duke Ellington, “Brush Taps” from the Louis Bellson library, a fresh new arrangement of “Begin the Beguine” from the U.S.A.F. Airmen of Note and a Chick Corea medley arranged by GJO band member David Hagedorn.
An ensemble of the Rosemount Community Band, GJO was established in 2018 from volunteer members around the southeast metro area. Over half of its members have degrees in music, and many are current or retired music educators, including Steve Olsen and John Zschunke of Rosemount schools, David Mendenhall of Apple Valley schools and David Hagedorn of St. Olaf College.
In addition to performing in the Rosemount community, GJO plays at school jazz concerts and festivals, at Jazz Central Studios in Minneapolis and at city band shells and parks. Recent notable concerts include a show at Mears Park in St. Paul and a performance for the Minnesota Music Educators Association Mid-Winter Conference in Minneapolis.
GJO rehearses weekly October through mid-December, and February through May.
GJO Director Conrad Miska retired as an educator in 2017 after 38 years teaching instrumental music to students in grade 5 through college. Most recently he taught at Eagan High School for 24 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.