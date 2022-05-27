The Genesis Jazz Orchestra, an ensemble of the Rosemount Community Band, will play a free concert Sunday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at The Well, a United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave. W., Rosemount.
The concert will be held outdoors, weather permitting, and will include jazz favorites as well as contemporary compositions.
The next GJO free concert will be on Sunday, June 12, at 5 p.m. at Staring Lake Park in Eden Prairie. It is part of the Minnesota Festival of Jazz on the Prairie event which starts at 12 noon and includes a different band playing every hour as well as a BBQ Ribfest.
GJO’s final free concert of the season will be on Wednesday, June 22, at 7 p.m. in Rosemount’s Central Park Bandshell.
The GJO was established in 2018 by members around the southeast metro area. Over half of its members have degrees in music, and many are current or retired music educators, including Steve Olsen and John Zschunke of Rosemount schools, David Mendenhall of Apple Valley schools and David Hagedorn of St. Olaf College.
In addition to performing in the Rosemount community, GJO plays at school jazz concerts and festivals, at Jazz Central Studios in Minneapolis and at city band shells and parks. Recent notable concerts include a show at Mears Park in St. Paul and a performance for the Minnesota Music Educators Association Mid-Winter Conference in Minneapolis. The ensemble was also featured on the “Twin Cities Weekend” radio program of KBEM-FM (88.5 FM) Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Jazz Station.
GJO director Conrad Miska retired as an educator in 2017 after 38 years teaching instrumental music to students in grade 5 through college. Most recently, he taught at Eagan High School for 24 years
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.